Notre Dame has its quarterback: Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan

Jack Coan throws the ball during Notre Dame NCAA college football practice in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon.

Notre Dame opens Sept. 5 at Florida State.

Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten title game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns two seasons ago.

Coan broke his foot before last season’s abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play, losing the starting job to former blue-chip recruit Graham Mertz.

Coan transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book, who was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans.

Coan, a graduate transfer heading into his senior season, was competing against underclassmen Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner, a freshman.

“All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp,” Kelly said. “Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success.”

Coan and Notre Dame face Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25.