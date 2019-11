Northern Lights Festival, is a free, family-friendly holiday event in North Little Rock on Saturday, November 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Will include the lighting of North Little Rock’s tallest Christmas tree in the city’s history; live music; food trucks; holiday market; horse carriage rides; kids activities, Santa & Mrs. Claus, carolers and more.

It will also mark the grand opening of the Argenta Plaza downtown.

For more information, click here!