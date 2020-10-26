NLR Lane Closures For I-30

Double Lane Closures and Traffic Shifts are required while road crews work do work to the median in North Little Rock for Interstate 30 during 2 weekends in November.

Crews will reduce westbound I-30 to one open lane between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and the Arkansas River Friday night, November 6 through Monday morning, November 9. In addition, there will be an eastbound single lane closure during the weekend’s overnight hours.

The following weekend, Friday night, November 13 through Monday morning, November 16, crews will reduce eastbound traffic to one open lane in the same area of the work zone. In addition, crews will close a single westbound lane closure during the weekend’s overnight hours.