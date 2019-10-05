Neighbors react to Searcy shooting, teen charged

SEARCY, Ark.- A shooting in the city of Searcy is rarely heard of- Neighbors react to Thursday’s shooting, in the typically quiet town.

“It sounded like there was a shooting, but I had no idea it was right across the street, like right in front of my apartment,” Searcy resident David Woods said.

“It’s crazy, obviously- a lot of people choose Searcy to raise their kids “’cause it’s a quaint, small town,” Woods added.

A Searcy teenager is charged with two counts of attempted murder, after firing the shots into a car.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodlane Road and Beebe-Capps Expressway, at an apartment complex.

“When I got home, it was tape and police out here, so it was clearly something happened but I didn’t know what- I was told somebody got the shooting,” another man said, who lives in the same building as the victim.

“Stuff happens- I hate to say it, but it’s life,” he added. “Even if it is a quiet neighborhood.”

A man who was in the shot-up car was injured by flying debris, but was not hit by any bullets.

Due to the fact that the alleged shooter is just 17 years old, police say they’re not releasing a motive or any further information.