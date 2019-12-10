NBC 5 DFW, and Nexstar Media Group to Broadcast Annual New Year’s Eve Television Special ‘Lone Star NYE Live’





IRVING, Tex. – (Nexstar) – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS, and Nexstar Media Group announced the broadcast details for “Lone Star NYE Live,” a New Year’s Eve program airing December 31, 2019 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST, featuring Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular. The New Year’s Eve program will air in 12 Texas markets, and in four Central time zone states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas and Missouri.

This year’s entertainment is provided by the Vegas Stars band, performing on location at Texas Live!, the 200,000 sq. ft. sports, dining, and entertainment destination in Arlington.

KARK's D.J. Williams, along with NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and Kris Gutierrez will host the program. Also, this year, we will be providing a special look at the celebration at Dallas City Hall Plaza and the Hyatt Regency Dallas in downtown Dallas.

“Lone Star NYE Live” will include “Over the Top NYE” live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments, Reunion Tower with NBC 5, and Nexstar official media sponsors. The remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show will illuminate the Dallas city skyline with breath-taking panoramic fireworks and include more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower. The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

This year’s production will also be live streaming across all stations' websites.

Station/Network Region Operator KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCUniversal O&O KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX Nexstar KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls, TX – Lawton, OK Nexstar KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene, Sweetwater, TX Mission KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX Mission KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX Nexstar KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX Nexstar KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX Nexstar KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX Nexstar KTSM-TV (ABC) El Paso, TX Nexstar KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen,Weslaco, Brownsville McAllen, TX Nexstar KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler, Longview, TX Nexstar KAUT-TV (IND) Oklahoma City, OK Nexstar WBRL-TV (CW) Baton Rouge, LA Nexstar KLFY-TV (CBS) Lafayette, LA Nexstar KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA Nexstar KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR Mission KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR Nexstar KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith, Fayetteville,

Springdale, Rogers, AR Nexstar KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita, Hutchinson, KS Nexstar KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin, MO, Pittsburg, KS Nexstar MTKA-TV (CW) Topeka, KS Vaughan Med. KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO Nexstar

