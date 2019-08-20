Morris, Starkel and Hicks to Speak With Media After Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is practicing the heat again on Tuesday.

Following practice, Chad Morris will speak as scheduled, but Nick Starkel and Ben Hicks will also meet with the media. This will be the first time since Media Day on Aug. 3 either has been made available to the media.

In the open 20 minutes the media gets to see, Starkel took first-team reps at quarterback. Hicks worked with the second unit and John Stephen Jones the third. Jones did have a nice long pass that was caught by Shamar Nash.

Colton Jackson was dressed out, but didn’t go through the team stuff in the first period. The offensive line with the first unit was Myron Cunningham at left tackle, Kirby Adcock at left guard, Ty Clary center, Ricky Stromberg right guard and Dalton Wagner right tackle.

Rakeem Boyd was with the first team at running back. The two tight ends were Grayson Gunter and Chase Harrell with wide receivers Mike Woods and Treylon Burks.

With Hicks on the second unit was Chase Hayden at running back, Blake Kern and Hayden Johnson at tight end, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris at wide receiver. The offensive line was Brady Latham and Ryan Winkel at the tackles, Beaux Limmer at center and then Silas Robinson and Shane Clenin at the guards. Jimmie Stoudemire got some work at wide receiver as well.

Jones was the quarterback for the third unit with some of the others including Nash and Karch Gardiner at wide receivers, A’Montae Spivey at running back along with tight end Hudson Henry and Trey Purifoy at tight end. Among the offensive line was Chibueze Nwanna, Austin Nix, Dylan Ratchke, Drew Vest and Robinson.

Austin Capps came out to watch the offensive linemen go through drills. He’s expected back soon following surgery. Freshman wide receiver Trey Knox wasn’t spotted at practice either. Morris said Knox was sick on Monday.

During the open portion, both Montaric Brown and Jalen Catalon were fielding punts. On kickoffs, Hayden was back with Warren on the first-team deep returners.