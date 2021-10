Participating Dairy Queen locations in Arkansas are coming together today for Miracle Treat Day. It’s a way to raise funds for Arkansas Children’s.

$1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raise funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

All donations made at participating DQs will go back to support Arkansas Children’s.