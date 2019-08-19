McPherson Discusses Osabuohien’s Dismissal, Recruits Making Visits To The Hill

Sunday night, Basketball Insider Kevin McPherson talked about the dismissal of Gabe Osabuohien from the Arkansas Men’s basketball team and the implications it has on the make-up of the 2019-2020 roster.

“You’ve got guys like Ethan Henderson who was a freshman last year. He got to play in the last couple of games more than he had all season because Daniel Gafford left early. You look at Adrian Bailey, at John Cylla the grad transfer who’s come in. Obviously Reggie Cheney is going to be looked at as a starter, and a guy that’s gonna be playing a lot of minutes. But Gabe was a guy that could fit in with anybody because he doesn’t require a lot of attention on offense but on defense he’s could really help plug in and help.”

Arkansas will have two visits from recuits coming up- K.K. Robinson and Harrison Ingram.

