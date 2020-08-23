Mavs’ Porzingis sits out Game 4 with sore knee; Doncic plays

Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis, left, battles Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks were without forward/center Kristaps Porzingis for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers because he has right knee soreness.

The last-minute scratch occurred after the Mavericks learned that guard Luka Doncic would play Sunday despite a left ankle sprain. It wasn’t the same knee that sidelined Porzingis for the 2018-19 season.

Porzingis is averaging 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the Western Conference first-round series. He is coming off a Game 3 performance in which he had 34 points and 13 rebounds. It’s the first time a Dallas player has scored 30 or more points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds since Dirk Nowitzki in the 2011 NBA Finals.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis has been dealing with a bruised left heel.

The Clippers lead the series 2-1.

