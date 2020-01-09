LSP: Alabama man arrested following high-speed pursuit through West Monroe, Monroe

MONROE, La. – (1/9/20) Louisiana State Police have arrested an Alabama man following a high speed pursuit on Interstate 20.

Authorities say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the driver, Evan Hannah, was clocked at 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.

State Police say Hannah then took exit 107 and proceeded to speed up. While traveling south on Camp Road, Hannah reached speeds of over 90 mph.

Authorities say Hannah led units on a pursuit that eventually crossed over the Louisville Bridge into Monroe.

State Police claim that Hannah ignored multiple stop signs, red lights, and one way signs. Police say the pursuit ended after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in the 400 block of Bres Avenue.

Authorities also noted that Hannah was not wearing a seat belt.

Evan Hannah was taken into custody without incident. Following Hannah’s arrest, State Police say they found 5 containers with approximately 3.5 grams of suspected marijuana inside.

After running the information on Hannah’s vehicle, Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from California and the license plate was from an SUV from Texas.

Evan hannah has been booked into OCC on a $1,200 bond.