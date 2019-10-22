Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents were indicted Tuesday on new federal charges as prosecutors pressure them to admit guilt in a college admissions bribery scheme.

A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The count accuses the parents of attempting to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.

They are accused of paying to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. All 11 defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to other charges in the scheme.

It’s the second time prosecutors have added new charges for parents pleading not guilty in the case. In April, they added money laundering to the initial charges of fraud and conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in Boston said the latest charges stem from an ongoing investigation. The charges will further his goal of holding the defendants “fully accountable for corrupting the college admissions process through cheating, bribery and fraud,” he said in a written statement.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli did not immediately respond to the charges. The couple are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters admitted to USC as recruits on the crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty.

Others indicted on the new charge include William McGlashan, who co-founded an investment fund with U2’s Bono in 2017, and Robert Zangrillo, a prominent Miami real estate developer.