Le’Veon Bell is a go for Jets; Ravens missing DT Pierce

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell is active for the New York’s game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Bell was questionable with rib and knee injuries but was expected to play.

In Baltimore, the Ravens will be without defensive tackle Michael Pierce facing the Houston Texans in a matchup of two of the AFC’s top three teams.

Pierce hurt his ankle last week in a victory over Cincinnati. With Pierce’s status uncertain, the Ravens signed defensive tackle Domata Peko and Justin Ellis. Both are expected to play.

The Texans will be without starting receiver Will Fuller, who has a hamstring injury.

With their bye week coming in Week 12, the Vikings cautiously held out four starters, including receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), for their home game against Denver.

Also listed as inactive for Minnesota were right guard Josh Kline (concussion), nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and safety Anthony Harris (groin). Thielen has played in only the first quarter in two of the past five games.

Washington safety Montae Nicholson is active. Nicholson was involved in a situation early Thursday morning when he dropped a 21-year-old woman off at a hospital. She died at the hospital of a drug overdose.

Nicholson, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, practiced Friday. The team says it is cooperating with officials.

In Detroit, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second straight game while defensive tackle Damon Harrison (groin) is active to play against Dallas.

Cowboys tackle La’el Collins (knee, back) is active, but safety Jeff Heath (shoulder) is not.

At Indianapolis, receiver T.Y. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowler, was ruled out Friday and will miss his third straight game with a calf injury with the Colts hosting Jacksonville. Pierre Desir, the Colts top cornerback, will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

In Miami, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes is active to play against the Dolphins after he was a late addition to Buffalo’s injury report because of a groin issue.

ATLANTA-CAROLINA

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, WR Brandon Powell, OT Matt Gono, S Kemal Ishmael, DT Deadrin Senat, DE John Cominsky.

Panthers: RB Mike Davis, DT Kyle Love, LB Christian Miller, OT Dennis Daley, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra, CB Ross Cockrell.

BUFFALO-MIAMI

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, S Dean Marlowe, G Ike Boettger, OL Ryan Bates, WR Duke Williams, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Vincent Taylor

Dolphins: CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster, LB Raekwon McMillan, G Shaq Calhoun, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, 96 DE Taco Charlton

DALLAS-DETROIT

Cowboys: WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Devin Smith, S Jeff Heath, G Connor Williams, DE Joe Jackson, LB Luke Gifford, DT Trysten Hill.

Lions: QB Matthew Stafford, CB Mike Jackson, G Beau Benzschawel, T Dan Skipper, T Rick Wagner, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Romeo Okwara.

DENVER-MINNESOTA

Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, CB Cyrus Jones, NT DeMarcus Walker, RT Ja’Wuan James, OT Calvin Anderson, TE Jeff Heuerman, DT Jonathan Harris

Vikings: WR Adam Thielen, FS Anthony Harris, DT Hercules Mata’afa, RG Josh Kline, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, NT Linval Joseph

HOUSTON-BALTIMORE

Ravens: DT Michael Pierce, DT Zach Sieler, G Ben Powers, CB Iman Marshall, WR Jaleel Scott, WR Chris Moore, QB Trace McSorley.

Texans: WR Steven Mitchell Jr., WR Will Fuller, CB Vernon Hargreaves, LB Tyrell Adams, T Chris Clark, DE Joel Heath.

JACKSONVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS

Jaguars: QB Josh Dobbs, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell

Colts: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Jordan Wilkins, CB Quincy Wilson

NEW ORLEANS-TAMPA BAY

Saints: WR/RS Deonte Harris, CB Marshon Lattimore, OL Ethan Greenidge, G/T Andrus Peat, WR Austin Carr, TE Dan Arnold, DE Carl Granderson.

Buccaneers: CB M.J. Stewart, CB Mazzi Wilkins, G Aaron Stinnie, T Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Legett, OLB Carl Nassib, OLB Anthony Nelson.

NEW YORK JETS-WASHINGTON

Jets: LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LB Paul Worrilow (quadriceps), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), DB Matthias Farley (quadriceps), CB Nate Hairston, DL Jordan Willis, OL Leo Koloamatangi

Redskins: WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), DL Tim Settle (hamstring), S Deshazoer Everett (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe), TE Vernon Davis (concussion), QB Colt McCoy, OL Ross Pierschbacher

