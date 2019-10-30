Lemon Rosemary Chicken with Chef Serge

Ingredients

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

1 Tbls. grapeseed oil

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. fresh rosemary

1 Tbls. lemon juice

1 cup chicken stock

¼ cup white wine

1 lemon sliced

Salt and pepper both sides of the chicken breasts.

Preheat the oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Working in batches, pan sear both sides of the chicken breasts.

Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside.

Add the garlic to the pan saute for 30 seconds, just until wilted.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine, scraping up the bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the chicken stock, lemon juice, fresh rosemary, and lemon slices.

Return the chicken to the pan and braise for 25 minutes covered and 10 minutes uncovered until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Remove the cooked chicken from the pan and cover to keep warm.

Strain the sauce through a fine sieve.

Return the sauce to the pan and reduce slightly, adjusting the salt and pepper if necessary.

Serve the chicken with draped with the sauce.

