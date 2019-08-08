Kaleidoscope Film Festival joining Central Arkansas Pride family

Little Rock, Ark. (News Release) – The Kaleidoscope film festival found a home in the Argenta Arts District of North Little Rock in 2014. This year, the festival will not only celebrate five years of bringing independent, LGBTQ+ films to Central Arkansas, it will be joining the programs and services offered by Central Arkansas Pride.

When asked about the festival, Pride’s Executive Director Zack Baker said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Kaleidoscope into the Central Arkansas Pride Family. This move allows for both Kaleidoscope and Pride to pool their resources to deliver better festivals and content. Growing up, I didn’t see many movies or TV shows with LGBTQ+ characters. The first time I watched a movie with gay characters. I immediately felt connected to it. That’s why this festival is important. Representation matters.”

Kaleidoscope will continue to live in Argenta, and the Central Arkansas Board and festival committee is already hard at work screening hundreds of films submitted from filmmakers around the world. The 2019 festival will begin October 31st and run through Sunday, November 3rd.

For more information about Kaleidoscope, including sponsorship opportunities, visit centralarkansaspride.com.