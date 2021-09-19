Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa lead 49ers past Eagles 17-11

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammate George Kittle (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t thinking about Trey Lance coming into the game. He was too busy using his own legs to convert first downs.

Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.

Hurts completed just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He ran for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers (2-0) return home after practicing all week at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia with a pair of road wins in the Eastern time zone to open the season.

The Eagles (1-1) got a reality check in coach Nick Sirianni’s first home game.

Garoppolo took all the snaps a week after an impressive performance in a 41-33 win at Detroit. He ran for five first downs, including four sneaks.

“That’s part of being the quarterback. You gotta want the ball,” Garoppolo said.

Lance, the No. 3 overall draft pick, played four snaps last week and threw a TD pass against the Lions. But Niners coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t bring him in against Philadelphia.

“It is what it is that whole thing,” Garoppolo said. “You can’t worry about that. You can only control what you can control. It’s a football game. There’s a lot going on in your mind.”

A sellout crowd greeted the Eagles for the first time since a playoff loss to Seattle on Jan. 5, 2020. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, fans were tailgating six hours before kickoff. One guy brought a 49ers helmet and walked it around a parking lot on a dog leash. White “Go Birds” T-shirts were placed on every seat inside the Linc, though it was a sea of green once the stadium filled up.

They had little to cheer after the defense held the 49ers to three straight three-and-out possessions to start the game.

“We had a lot of opportunities we didn’t capitalize on,” Hurts said. “We have to be consistent in our execution. I have to be consistent in my execution as field general. A lot to learn.”

San Francisco’s offense finally got going after its own strong defensive stand. Garoppolo drove the 49ers 97 yards on 12 plays, capping it with an 11-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings — his first career catch — for a 7-3 lead in the final minute of the first half.

The drive began after Philadelphia missed a huge opportunity to go up 10-0. After Hurts connected with Quez Watkins for a 91-yard gain to the Niners 6, the Eagles had a first down at the 1 following a pass interference penalty on Josh Norman. But, on fourth down from the 3, wide receiver Greg Ward took a flip on a reverse and threw an incomplete pass to Hurts in the back of the end zone. Ward was a quarterback in college.

“For it to be 7-3 at halftime was pretty unbelievable,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers went ahead 14-3 in the fourth on Garoppolo’s sneak from the 1. Robbie Gould’s 46-yard field goal made it 17-3.

After Hurts scored, Kenny Gainwell ran in for the 2-point conversion. But the Eagles didn’t get the ball back.

Garoppolo finished 22 of 30 for 189 yards.

Hurts threw a 38-yard TD pass to Jalen Reagor that was overturned because the 2020 first-round pick stepped out of bounds before he made the catch down the right sideline.

Javon Kinlaw then blocked Jake Elliott’s 47-yard attempt.

DISRESPECTING ROCKY BALBOA

A large group of 49ers fans attempted to take over the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum on Saturday night. They raced up the steps, waived Niners banners and tried place a banner on Sylvester Stallone’s bronze likeness.

INJURY REPORT

49ers: RB Trey Sermon (head), RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and FB Kyle Juszczyk (lower body) left in the fourth quarter. … DL Kevin Givens (ankle) exited in the first but returned.

Eagles: Pro Bowl DE Brandon Graham (Achilles) was carted off the field in the second quarter. Graham had missed only one game since 2011. He said on Twitter that he’ll miss the rest of the season. … Three-time Pro Bowl RG Brandon Brooks (chest) also left in the second quarter. … LB Davion Taylor (calf) left in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

49ers: Host the Green Bay Packers in their home opener next Sunday night.

Eagles: Visit the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 27.

