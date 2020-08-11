Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today and Tonight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a MARGINAL (5%) RISK for severe storms in Arkansas this afternoon and night.

A weakening storm system in Oklahoma will move east into Arkansas this afternoon, aiding the development of scattered thunderstorms.

Storms that do reach severe parameters will threaten damaging winds in downbursts. Heavy rain and small hail is also possible.

Thunderstorms will start to develop around lunch time, becoming more scattered by mid-afternoon.

This second system will still be capable of producing severe weather, with the same threats being the ones listed above.

As the sun sets this evening, most of the storms will have dissipated or pushed east, however another disturbance will likely form in west central Arkansas, traveling through central and south Arkansas overnight.