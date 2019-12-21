Injured Eagles RB Sproles retires after 15 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl player.

Sproles announced his decision Saturday on the Eagles’ website, saying “Spending the past month on Injured Reserve has been hard. I want to be out there with my guys. But I’ve had the chance to spend a lot of time with my family and I’m at peace with this decision. ”

The 36-year-old Sproles has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle and won’t play Sunday when the Eagles (7-7) attempt to keep their playoffs hopes alive against the Dallas Cowboys (7-7). He rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries this season.

Sproles has spent the last six seasons with the Eagles. He also played three seasons with New Orleans Saints and six with the San Diego Chargers.

The 5-foot-6 Sproles was a fourth-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2005 and is fifth on the NFL’s career list for all-purpose yards with (19,696).

