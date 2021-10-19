Hilary’s Hounds: Levi

(NEXSTAR) – News is developing so quickly when it comes to COVID-19 booster shots, it can be hard to keep track of what's happening. Have they been approved? Am I eligible? When can I get one? The answer to those questions depends on which vaccine you receive originally: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Here's the status of booster shots for each vaccine type approved in the United States, and the rules that determine who can get one.