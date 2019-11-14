Healthy Thanksgiving side dish with Arkansas Heart Hospital

Chef Mark Elliottee is making pan-seared Brussels sprouts and apples.



Ingredients

1/2 pound Brussel’s sprouts, blanched and halved

2 apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

1/2 cup onion, diced

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup apple juice concentrate

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a large skillet sprayed with cooking spray over medium heat, add the onion and cook until beginning to brown, about 4 minutes

2. Add the apples and raise the heat slightly. Cook until the apples start to brown, about 2 minutes.

3. Add the Brussels sprouts, sage, and rosemary. Cook until sprouts are wilted and well browned about ten minutes.

4. Add the vinegar and apple juice concentrate, toss to coat and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Season with fresh ground black pepper.