Green Bay Burger & Brats with Chef Serge

Ingredients

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

⅓ lbs. Ground beef, pattied

Salt Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Worcestershire sauce

1 Beef Bratwurst, sliced in half lengthwise

1/3 Can Milwaukee Beer

1 Yellow Onion, thinly sliced

⅛ teaspoon Carraway (optional)

2 Slices Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese

Kaiser Roll

Heat the oil in a black cast iron skillet over medium heat.

Season pattied burger on both sides with salt and pepper.

Place the patty in the skillet, drizzle it with worcestershire sauce and pan fry for about 5 minutes and then turn it over.

Add the beef bratwurst and the onions to the pan with the burger and saute for 5-6 minutes, until the onions are translucent.

When the burger reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees, remove it from the skillet and cover to keep warm

Pour ⅓ of can of beer over the onions and the bratwurst, add the Carraway and simmer until the beer is reduced by half.

Take the brats out, add the cheese and turn off the heat.

Place the bun on a plate and top with bratwurst strips.

Add the burger patty and pour the cheese and onion sauce mixture over the top.

To book Vibrant Occasions Catering, click here!