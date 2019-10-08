Fuel tank explodes on I-30: Driver jumps from flaming truck

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man jumped from his flaming truck on I-30 near the I-40 junction Monday, after his fuel tank exploded.

“The vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 30… hit some debris that was in the road that looked like to be a ramp off a trailer- it ruptured the fuel tank,” North Little Rock Fire Marshall Dustin Free said, who arrived moments after the firefighters.

That rupture to the tank, combined with a likely friction of metal, created an ignition source that blew-up the undercarriage, engulfing the pickup in flames on all sides, as well as everything in it’s path.

The driver of the truck tells us he’s not hurt and is thankful to have gotten out.

When asked at the scene if his truck is a Toyaota Tocamoa, he replied, “well it was.”

While the driver was too shaken to speak with us on camera, he said that at the moment of the “boom,” feeling the sudden fire around him, he was “terrified.”

With in seconds of the combustion, he got the truck on an exit ramp and jumped out, still surrounded by grass fire on either side.

Luckily, no one was hurt in Monday’s accident and other drivers managed to avoid the flames.

