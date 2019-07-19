From July 11-14 live-evaluation period, @ARHoopScoop’s Top 7 standouts who have genuine interest in Hoop Hogs

By Kevin McPherson

HOOVER, Ala. — Literally dozens of Arkansas basketball recruiting targets representing the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 were competing last week in the first July live-evaluation period as all four Razorbacks coaches fanned out to watch them play.

July is THE biggest month in hoops recruiting. It’s the time for chart-climbers and statement-makers. It’s when the spotlight burns brightest, and the heat from it all can be both brutal and rewarding. While the stage is huge with Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour events leading the way, less than a handful of players from each of the three recruiting classes will likely end up in a Razorbacks uniforms.

With that reality in mind, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his staff must cast a wide net while managing reasonable expectations and outcomes. And in this space, we’ll attempt to do the same as the focus will be on the 7 players we watched over four days (Thursday through Sunday) who not only stood out but have expressed more than a passing flirtation with Arkansas.

There were many prospects with Arkansas offers and interest who excelled last week, but again this list consists of players who: 1) we saw play in person; 2) stood out; and 3) have visited, plan to visit, and/or have expressed genuine interest in Arkansas …

tie 1. 2020 Moses Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Montverde Academy in Florida by way of Little Rock, 17U Brad Beal Elite, ESPN national No. 24 / 5-star prospect) … Moody came into the weekend as one of the best and most efficient shooters / volume-scorers on the Nike EYBL 17U circuit covering the past two seasons, and he certainly did not disappoint while guiding BBE to the Peach Invitational championship game on Sunday in Augusta, GA … a 21-point, 11-rebound performance stood out in a 75-74 win over 17U Team CP3, then Moody averaged 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in Saturday’s quarterfinals and semifinals victories … at 6-6 with broad shoulders and 7-foot-plus wingspan, Moody is often under-valued when it comes to impact outside of scoring the basketball, but his floor IQ, willingness to play the right way in a team concept (not a me-first mentality), vision and feel as a passer, and feistiness in 50/50-ball battles have all elevated him to more than just his worth as a shooter-scorer …an official visit in October (albeit under the previous coaching regime) and an unofficial visit on June 30 keep the Hogs in striking distance for Moody, but the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Florida, and others are in the mix for his five senior-year official visits that remain unscheduled.

Linked below are a couple of Moses Moody highlights from Nike Peach Invitational in Augusta, GA …

2020 Arkansas offer, LR native, & 5* baller Moses Moody @moses_moody3 doing work early for 17U Brad Beal Elite … misses the triple but scores on a rim-run, then gets back on D to disrupt transition opportunity … Thurs action at Peach Invitational in Augusta, GA … pic.twitter.com/bDJvmv1cRf — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 11, 2019

MoBuckets doin' work from deep w/Arkansas asst coach @CoachWilliams12 watching courtside … '20 Arkansas offer & 5* Moses Moody @moses_moody3 splashes a catch-&-shoot 3 in this reel from Thurs action at Nike Peach Invitational in Augusta, GA … pic.twitter.com/09hqMmGCkx — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 11, 2019

tie 1. 2021 Kennedy Chandler (6-0 point guard, Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, 17U Mokan Elite, national Top 40 / 4-star prospect) … Chandler’s basketball IQ, vision and feel, and chess-master ability to [i]pass teammates open[/i] make him an elite, true point guard … oh yeah, he can score the ball, too … Chandler had 20 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds on Saturday to lead Mokan Elite to the Nike Peach Jam 17U championship game on Sunday, and he was a key to the program winning the Peach Jam title … Chandler’s cousin is former Arkansas All American point guard and first-round NBA draft pick Lee Mayberry, who described Chandler this way: “Kennedy is a gym rat who loves to play. Reminds me of a throwback kind of point guard who looks to pass first but can score to keep the defense honest. He’s the kind of player anybody would love to play with. HIS TEAM WINS GAMES!” … Chandler picked up a Memphis offer this week and the bluebloods are involved, but his Dad, Kylan Chandler, has repeatedly said Kennedy will visit Arkansas as soon as August or later in the fall.

Linked below are a couple of Kennedy Chandler highlights from Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. …

'21 Arkansas offer Kennedy Chandler @KChandler_1 is playing chess out here at Nike Peach Jam … he just sees the floor better than most … pic.twitter.com/UOuBwsJbbg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 11, 2019

Kennedy Chandler with the NASTY dunk in Peach Jam finals. This game is going down to the wire‼️👀😤 @_kennedychandler1 @mokanelite @nikeeyb @slam_hs pic.twitter.com/1kHb8QShRH — simplyhooping (@simplyhooping) July 15, 2019

3. 2020 Chris Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national Top 100 / 4-star prospect) … Moore came into the Nike Peach Jam as 17U Woodz Elite’s leading scorer at more than 17 points per game, and a 15-point, 19-rebound, 5-block performance during pool play over the weekend was a reminder of the double-double capability he brings to the floor every night … including the the 13-game Nike EYBL circuit regular-season, Moore finished fourth in “box plus/minus” in the league … chiseled at 6-6, quick, powerfully explosive, elite motor, and improved handling and mid-range shooting skill … Moore’s instincts and interior craft are reminiscent of Arkansas legend Corliss Williamson, and his leadership and team-first mentality make him a priority for the Hogs … Moore has taken multiple unofficial visits as well as an officical visit (fall 2018) to Arkansas, but Memphis has recently emerged in the recruiting picture for Moore and apparently have made him a priority target in 2020 with Auburn, Ole Miss, and others still in the mix.

Linked below are a couple of Chris Moore highlights from Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. …

Man's game! '20 Arkansas offer & 4* Chris Moore @ChrisMo2020 (6-6 CF, West Memphis, 17U Woodz Elite) demonstrates his ability to big-boy his way to a bucket … nice back-down, patience, & window-execution here … from Nike Peach Jam on Thurs … pic.twitter.com/uIIIav1HXJ — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 11, 2019

4. 2020 Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, national Top 70 / 4-star prospect) … after an efficient Nike EYBL regular-season as a volume shooter-scorer Robinson didn’t shoot the ball well last week at Nike Peach Jam, but he was a stat-sheet-stuffer nonetheless while proving his value at both ends of the court with games of (points-rebounds-assists): 22-6-4, 18-4-4, 15-7-3, and 20-5-5 … good athleticism, long arms, elite defensive instincts, efficient from 3 and a tough slasher to the basket with emerging drive-and-pull-up mid-range game … it doesn’t matter what the scoreboard shows, Robinson plays every minute he’s on the court with determined purpose — it truly is Terminator-esque … Robinson, named to the Nike EYBL All Breakout Team for 2019, has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas Tech, Florida, Oklahoma, TCU, Oklahoma State, Illinois, and others … Robinson has said he’ll start planning visits — including his five senior-year official visits — following Peach Jam, and a source said on Sunday that Robinson “will visit (Arkansas), whether unofficial or official.”

Linked below are a few Khalen “KK” Robinson highlights from Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. …

KK Robinson | @onekrob2 played a really decent game against a good @AOTBasketball team. Showed some mental toughness and didn’t run from the competition! Pretty sure other basketball minds seen the same thing. Finished w/ 16PTS.. @ProSkillsEYBL #PeachJam #EYBL pic.twitter.com/GtzE3kcOs0 — GRIND & ADVANCE (@GrindandAdvance) July 12, 2019

Bryant ballers in the house at Nike Peach Jam! '20 Treylon Payne @TheRealTreylon drives & scores on a runner in the paint for 17U Woidz Elite, then '20 Arkansas offer Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 dimes out to '20 Arkansas offer Micah Peavy @mjpv5 for 3 for 17U Pro Skills … pic.twitter.com/dA6pKnyOEq — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 11, 2019

With Arkansas asst coach @CoachWilliams12 looking on Thursday, '20 Hog offer & 4* wing Micah Peavy @mjpv5 gets D reb on one end, & '20 Hog offer & 4* PG Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 cashes in 2 FTs at the other end … pic.twitter.com/PknvZta1Nb — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 11, 2019

5. 2021 Harrison Ingram (6-7 combo forward, Dallas St. Mark’s, 17U YGC36, national Top 30 / 4-star prospect) … Ingram was often seen playing point-forward last week at the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships, and with a strong and athletic frame, skill, and a high court IQ he was a matchup nightmare while scoring a team-high 16 points in a 74-49 victory on Friday … one of the top juniors-to-be in the country, Ingram showed well at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in June and played in the Top 50 all-star game at Pangos … with the Texas high-major programs as well as programs from the Pac-12, Big 10, and SEC having already gotten involved, Ingram has said several times that Arkansas is “high” on his list of schools and he always mentions his lead recruiter, Hogs assistant coach Corey Williams, by name when asked about his Arkansas recruitment … combined with the fact he plays in a border state located in Arkansas’s regional recruiting footprint, it makes sense why Ingram has become a priority recruit with two more years of high school basektball remaining.

Linked below is a Harrison Ingram highlight and an interview from last week’s Addias Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala …

Smash & dime courtesy of '21 Arkansas offer & Nat'l Top 30 / 4* Harrison Ingram @Harrisoniingram (6-7 CF, Dallas St. Mark's, 17U YGC36) … he played point-forward Fri at Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, AL … he had game-high 16 pts in 74-49 win vs 17U Game Elite pic.twitter.com/11SzFOE5iE — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 12, 2019

Uber-talented '21 Arkansas offer & Nat'l Top 30 / 4* Harrison Ingram @Harrisoniingram (6-7 CF, Dallas St. Mark's, 17U YGC36) talks about his game, acknowledges Hog coaches who watched him this wknd, said Arkansas is "high" on his list of schools, & talks upcoming visits … pic.twitter.com/otz8DnEhg6 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 12, 2019

6. 2021 Langston Love (6-4 shooting guard, Montverde Academy in Virginia by way of Cibolo, TX, 17U Houston Hoops, national Top 30 / 4-star prospect) … Love is a strongly built guard who is wired to score and showed he can be a plus-rebounder from the backcourt … Love scored 27 points in his Peach Jam opnener and averaged more than 20 points per game while leading 17U Houston Hoops to the Nike Peach Jam semifinals … Love has been offered by Arkansas, the high-major programs in Texas and Oklahoma, plus UCLA and Stanford of the Pac-12 … he expressed appreciation that Arkansas coaches came to see him play last week, and he said he intends to visit Arkansas in the future.

Linked below is a Langston Love highlight from Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. …

Did '20 Arkansas offer & 5* Greg Brown @gb3elite (6-9 F, Austin, TX) of 17U Texas Titans get fouled on this nice spin-&-drive to the cup? On the other end, '21 Arkansas offer & 4* Langston Love @lhlv4 (6-4 SG) of 17U Houston Hoops finesses the lay-in off the lob in transition … pic.twitter.com/WHqGjUN7bD — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 11, 2019

7. 2021 Jalen Ricks (6-6 wing, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia by way of Sylvan Hills, 16U Joe Johnson Hawks, national No. 167 prospect according to PrepHoops.com) … Ricks’s offense was good in the spring and last week he showed more punch as a slasher to go with his 3-point prowess, but what stood out was his improvement defensively … in a 5-minute stretch in a game on Saturday, Ricks used his 6-10-plus wingspan to get deflections that led to a total of 4 forced turnovers … Ricks will play next season at Oak Hill (VA) Academy along with 2020 Arkansas offer and 5-star combo guard Cameron Thomas … arguably the top 2021 prospect from Arkansas, Ricks recently picked up an Arkansas offer during an unofficial visit to Fayetteville that made a big impression on him … other offers include Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and TCU with Texas, Tulsa, and other programs showing interest.

Linked below are a few Jalen Ricks highlights and an interview from Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala. …

Ohhhh, George Gervin me just once Jalen Ricks @iamjricks3 !!! '21 Arkansas offer, 16U Joe Johnson Hawks, & 501 baller Jalen Ricks is 6-6 w/6-10-plus wingspan & he smooth wit it! From Thurs action at Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championship in Hoover, AL … pic.twitter.com/pu6pQQhKD3 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 12, 2019

Big mistake not picking up or closing out on '21 Arkansas offer Jalen Ricks @iamjricks3 of 16U Joe Johnson Hawks = Bang Bang! From Friday action at Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, AL … pic.twitter.com/FCU7RaVfIW — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 12, 2019

Iceman redux! Yep, '21 Arkansas offer & 501 hooper Jalen Ricks @iamjricks3 flashes shades of NBA HOFer George Gervin at times … stl, drive, & length/skill combo to finish off-balance, tough-angle shot … from 16U Joe Johnson Hawks' win Fri night at Adidas Summer Championships! pic.twitter.com/WDN9LUkoQC — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 13, 2019