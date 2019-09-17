Breaking News
Fresh Cleaning Ideas with Molly Maid

1. Lampshade – Use a lint roller to dust off the lampshades, without getting them wet!
2. Sock to clean blinds – Clean the blinds using a (clean) sock! Soak it in your cleaning solution, place on hand and start dusting
3. Shower Curtain – Moldy shower curtain? Toss in the washer machine with a towel for scrubbing action. Then hand to dry!
4. Shower Cleaning – Dont like scrubbing the shower by hand? Use a dish wand to remove the soap scum and build up!

