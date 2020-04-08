Flu Facts: What you need to know

ATLANTA – Flu activity is now low in the U.S., says the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC recommends that if you get flu-like symptoms, stay home to prevent spreading your illness to others.

Most people can recover at home, but people who develop trouble breathing or other emergency warning signs should seek medical attention.

