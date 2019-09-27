Festival of Chairs 2019

The Festival of Chairs is the largest fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) supporting the child victims of abuse and neglect.

This year our event will be hosted at the St. Joseph Spiritan Center, on October 3, 2019.

The chairs start the journey broken, tattered, abused, then they arrive at the Festival of Chairs as beautiful works of art; this is the visual representation of the path walked by the children served by the CAA daily.

About the Children’s Advocacy Alliance: The Children’s Advocacy Alliance is an independent nonprofit serving Faulkner, Van Buren, Searcy, Perry and Conway counties.

Originally founded in 2000 as CASA of the 20th Judicial District, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance oversees both the Central Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center and the CASA 20th Judicial District program.

The two programs work side by side to provide coordinated guidance, treatment, and support for child victims of abuse and neglect, from the initial investigation of abuse to their placement in a safe, permanent home.

The Central Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) coordinates investigative and treatment efforts involving law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical examinations, and mental health services.

These services are coordinated through a community-based facility to protect children from further trauma and to provide them with a foundation for healing from their abuse.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 20th Judicial District recruits and trains local advocates to stand up for abused and neglected children, represent their best interests in court, and help them find safe permanent homes.

Together, these programs protect children from further harm and restore hope to their lives.

The Children’s Advocacy Alliance is a place for hope and a voice for justice.

