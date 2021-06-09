Destination Texas: Travel back in time at the American Freedom Museum in East Texas

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The American Freedom Museum in Bullard is a place for all history lovers to visit.

Here, you’ll find information on every U.S. president, and some unexpected items in the Hall of Presidents like George Washington’s hair!

“We have an original signed document from every president starting with George Washington all the way through to President Biden,” Jan Hommel, the museum’s director said.

The American Freedom Museum takes you on a chronological walk of America’s fight for freedom, from the Revolution to the War on Terror. The 15,000 square foot space is full of historical pieces.

The museum was started by Stephen Dement, and a majority of the items are from his personal collection.

He said his passion for American History started at a young age.

“My love for history actually began in high school. I had a history teacher who instilled a love for that subject in me. My dad was a veteran of World War II having fought in the pacific,” Dement added.

He also has some sections of the museum dedicated to his dad.

There are pictures of Dement’s father from World War II and his uniform is also on display.

The museum is located on The Brook Hill School’s campus, and they are a Christ-centered college prep.

Dement says the purpose of it being at the school is to make history lessons more interactive for students.

The American Freedom Museum is a teaching museum, which means most of the week is dedicated to school field trips and teaching students of all ages about American History.

The museum director also mentioned history is one of the most critical subjects a student can study.

“We have a saying here at the museum, it’s impossible to chart courses for the future without understanding the journeys of the past, so that’s our motivation to instill our rich heritage in our students so they will know what their legacy is, what their history is and then be able to make wise choices for the future,” Dement said.

The museum’s newest addition is an outdoor portion that opened in October.

“It starts with the Cold War and there’s a 36 panel walk that you go on. (It) takes you all the way to 9/11,” Hommel said.

They are constantly adding new exhibits, so there is always something new to learn.

The museum is open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-3pm.

You can plan your visit here.