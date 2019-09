The 3rd Annual C.O.P.S. Toy Patrol Deadlifts and Donuts will be Saturday, September 7th. It will be held at D1 Training in Cabot, Arkansas.

There will have two weight classes for men and women: lightweight and heavyweight. The cost to enter is $40 and that includes a t-shirt or $20 to just compete. Lifting will start at 9 a.m. Weigh-ins will start at 8 a.m.