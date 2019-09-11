Crispy Salmon Filet with Vibrant Occasions Catering

Chef Serge brings us a delicious recipe on Crispy Salmon Filet.

2 Salmon Filets, 1″ Thick Kosher

Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 Tbls. Grapeseed Oil

Season the filet with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Meanwhile, heat the grapeseed oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

When the oil is hot, add the filets to the skillet, skin side down, and press the filets into the bottom of the skillet for a couple of minutes so that the skin will form a crispy crust.

Do not move the filets around during this cooking process to prevent tearing when you flip them over.

Continue to cook the salmon until you see the color change from reddish-orange to pink 2/3 of the way up from the bottom, about 5-7 minutes depending on the thickness of the filet.

Flip the fillets over and continue to cook another 2-3 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

To book Vibrant Occasions Catering, click here!