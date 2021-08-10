Craig Ogletree, linebacker on Auburn title teams, dies at 53

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Craig Ogletree, an Auburn linebacker who played on three straight Southeastern Conference championship teams in the 1980s, has died. He was 53.

He died Monday from complications related to COVID-19, his family said.

Known as “Tree” to his teammates, Ogletree was part of Auburn’s title teams from 1987-89. He was a co-captain in 1989 and led that team with 11 sacks in addition to 113 tackles.

Ogletree played briefly in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals before returning to Auburn and completing his degree in business management. He worked in sales, marketing and management with Georgia Power while also serving as pastor of Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia.

Ogletree officiated at the funeral last year of his Auburn coach, Pat Dye.

“He was the kindest person you’d ever meet,” said Pedro Cherry, an Auburn teammate who worked with Ogletree at Southern Company. “He had a spirit about him that always made people feel good. You won’t meet anybody who didn’t love Craig Ogletree.”

Ogletree, from Barnesville, Georgia, is survived by his wife, Sherrelle, and sons Austin and Dallas and daughter Olivia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25