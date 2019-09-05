Caroling In The Caverns with LR Tours

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, many folks are gearing up for their autumn traditions.

But in one Arkansas town, they are already looking ahead to Christmas.

That’s because each year a special Christmas tradition attracts thousands of visitors to this place.

Caroling in the Caverns $119 Per person includes:

Roundtrip transportation to Mountain View

Admission to Caroling in the Caverns

Special Holiday Meal Event

All Taxes

