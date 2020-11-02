Camden teen dead after Friday shooting; another teen now charged

Extra Category

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, Ark.- Camden Police investigating the shooting death of a teen at a home in the 400 block of Carver Avenue.

When officers arrived they spoke with a suspect, 16, who told them that the victim was inside the residence. Inside they found the victim Dayshawn Singleton, 18, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Singleton was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

The other teen was subsequently arrested and charged with murder in the 1st degree.

He is currently being housed in a juvenile detention facility, where he is being held awaiting his first appearance in court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories