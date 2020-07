GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) - Grapeland Drive-Thru Safari has been a staple in the East Texas community since 2005. This stay-in-your-car, family-friendly spot is perfect for summer.

With over 400 animals roaming on 60 acres there is truly something to be enjoyed by the entire family. From Bison to Zebras, Emus, and Kangaroos.