Bucket List: Lost Forty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the summer sun bears down on us resulting in high temperatures and humidity, it's important to monitor your health and stay safe during the heat. Our bodies, however, struggle more to cool down when not only is it hot but also humid air conditions.

Our bodies get hot, and we begin to sweat as a result of our bodies trying to cool down. Evaporation is a cooling process, so if the sweat cannot evaporate, the body won't regulate its temperature. When humid air is present, it's harder for the moisture on one's body to evaporate because the air is already saturated. Therefore, the human body will feel warmer in humid conditions because less evaporative cooling is taking place.