Brady-Belichick bout bringing fans from all over to Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — There’s a playoff-like atmosphere at Gillette Stadium, despite it being only Week 4 of the regular season.

Fans from all over were milling about on Friday as the excitement continued to build for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Not only will it be the first time Tom Brady squares off against his former team in Foxboro — it may also be the last, making tickets a hot commodity.

“This is currently the second most expensive tickets ever sold for a sporting event in Boston, only behind the recent Stanley Cup Game 7 that the Bruins played in a couple of years ago,” said Victor Matheson, a professor of economics at the College of Holy Cross.

In terms of ticket prices, it’s the number-one selling regular season game in the NFL this year.

12 News caught up with fans from as far away as Tampa and Los Angeles who were in town for the game.

Jacob flew in from Tampa for Sunday's game but he said he's a Patriots fan! He bought tickets for the game TODAY and said it'll be worth every penny.

“I can’t imagine people here cheering against him, but it might happen!”



Former tight end for the Patriots Don Hasselbeck speaking with Matt Paddock on Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and Tom Brady's return to New England!

The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Friday. The only absence was running back James White, who was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending hip injury.

On the Bucs’ side, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game after suffering a rib injury last weekend.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after losses last week, and that’s clearly been the focus of both teams, but it’s hard to ignore the intense history behind the matchup.

Speaking to the media Friday morning, Belichick spoke highly of his longtime quarterback, but in a way that said, ‘please stop asking me about it.’

“We’ve talked about that for two decades,” he said. “I think I’ve been on the record dozens of times saying there’s no quarterback I would rather have than Tom Brady, and I still feel that way.”

On Thursday, Brady spoke equally well of his former play caller.

“He’s a great coach, obviously, a great coach and has everyone prepared,” Brady said. “Does a great job, taught me a lot, was a good mentor to me for a long time, and I really enjoyed my time in New England.”

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

