Batesville’s Melba Theater receives $15k grant

BATESVILLE, Ark.- A Batesville theater received a $15,000 grant from the HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program.

Main Street Arkansas announced on Thursday the Melba Theater received the grant.

The program is sponsored by Main Street America and The Hartford.

The Melba Theater is in the Batesville Commercial Historic District. It was originally built as a mercantile store and was remodeled in the 1940s in the art deco style. The Melba was one of Arkansas’s first cinemascope theaters.

According to a news release grant program awarded grants from $5,000 to $15,000 to 31 brick-and-mortar small businesses across the country during the second round of funding. The grants are designed to help businesses respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than $1.2 million in grants have been awarded to 98 businesses to date from the HartBeat of Main Street program.

The awards can be used for a wide range of purposes including physical improvements, equipment, online services, digital marketing, business model expansions and general operating expenses. For more information about the grant, visit Main Street America’s blog.

Main Street Arkansas is a resource for communities seeking to revitalize their historic downtown commercial districts and provide technical assistance and expertise to designated MSA communities.