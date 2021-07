LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man died after being struck by a car early Sunday morning.

The deceased man has been identified as 23-year-old Jaylon England.

It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of John Barrow Road.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, England was in front of the vehicle as the driver was trying to talk him into getting into the car.

That is when investigators say England was struck.

The investigation into the collision is continuing.