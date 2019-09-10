Arkansas National Guard host Be Your Best Day

The Arkansas National Guard is hosting Be Your Best Day on Saturday, September 21st at Camp Robinson. Be Your Best Day is an open house which is built around the theme of ‘Be Your Best’. Guests will experience military equipment (helicopters, artillery, armored engineering equipment) and experience some of the things Soldiers get to experience like MREs and Night Vision equipment. The centerpiece event is a FREE high school cross country race and 5k event ($15), but will also feature Best Warrior competitions and hands-on displays.

Gates open at 7am. Events start at 8am and go until 3pm on Saturday the 21st.

Be Your Best Day is free to the public and you are not required have a military ID. Anybody can come.

https://www.facebook.com/BeYourBestAR/

https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/NorthLittleRock/BeYourBest5KXC