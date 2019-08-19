Arkansas Gets Some Injured Players Back to Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A few injured players have returned to practice minus the protective jersey they were previously wearing.

Among those practicing without a protective jersey on Monday included senior left tackle Colton Jackson, true freshman running back A’Montae Spivey and true freshman defensive back Greg Brooks Jr.

During the 20-minute open window to the media, Jackson was back at left tackle with the ones joined by sophomore Kirby Adcock at left guard, junior Ty Clary at center, junior Myron Cunningham at right guard and Dalton Wagner at right tackle.

Obviously both junior Jordan Jones and senior Deon Stewart were not practicing. Stewart is out for the season with an ACL injury while Jones was spotted in a walking boot on Saturday.

With Stewart out, sophomore cornerback Montaric Brown is among those getting a look at punt returner.

Following the completion of today’s practice, selected players will be made available to the media.

Arkansas will practice on Tuesday at 4:25 again, then scrimmage at that time on Wednesday and return to the morning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Friday’s practice will be completely closed and then the Beanie Bowl and Fan Day will be held on Saturday.