AP Top 25 Podcast: Can Pac-12 produce playoff-worthy champ?

Pac-12 parity has been counterproductive for the conference in the College Football Playoff era.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the football season in the West Coast’s Power Five conference.

At a time when super teams such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma are dominating conferences, the Pac-12 has been shut out of the CFP five times because it has no powerhouse program standing above the rest.

Southern California enters another season of playing for coach Clay Helton’s job security. On the other side of Los Angeles, is this a make or break year for coach Chip Kelly?

Oregon is the Pac-12 favorite, but the Ducks have quarterback questions. Can Washington contend with a stingy defense?

Meanwhile, Arizona State enter the season with high expectations and an ongoing NCAA investigation.

Plus, what’s new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff’s move for dealing with conference realignment?

