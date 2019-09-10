Annual pageant instills confidence in local girls

Searcy, Ark.- Monday was a pretty big deal for some local families, whose children competed for crowns and titles at the White County Fair.

Kids and parents have spent a lot of time and energy practicing and preparing for the big performance.

Most parents who were asked why they go to such great lengths to compete, said because it is fun, but more importantly, they think the pageantry is instilling confidence.

A previous pageant winner, 5-year-old Eva Mae was there with her mom, helping crown other contestants. Eva’s mom tells us she was born prematurely, resulting in issues which Eva has had to overcome. Her mom adds that encouraging Eva to compete and win has shown her that she can do everything other kids can do. See little Eva’s interview from the fair here– https://www.facebook.com/KARK4/videos/404017377195550/

The annual children’s pageant is just one of the many events happening at the White County Fair. The array of events happen all day long and carry on into the evening, everyday of the week, through Sept. 14.