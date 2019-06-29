Alma Police Chief retiring, recalls Morgan Nick disappearance

ALMA, Ark.- “I love the work. Just the job in general,” Chief White says.

This is the last time Alma Police Chief Russell White will sit behind his desk. He’s been in law enforcement for years, and the chief for 25 years.

“I remember when we got our first computer,” White recalls.

Throughout his entire tenure as chief, he’s investigated the high-profile case of Morgan Nick, a 6-year-old who disappeared from the small community on June 9, 1995. Chief White had been on the job for less than a year.

“I was just barely figuring out how to be chief when that happened,” White says.

Chief White says through the years, the case has remained opened and leads come in nearly every week.

“Morgan’s case has never been a cold case,” says White. “It’s an old case, but not a cold case.”

He says the tragic case has lead to Arkansas leading the nation when it comes to responding to kidnapping, but there is something else on his mind as he hangs up his badge.

“There is a lot of good that’s come out of the case,” White says. “The other side of that is, that is my greatest failure in life.”

He reflects back on the initial investigation.

“I don’t feel like there is much we did wrong, but there is something today, we would be better,” White says. “It would only be because of knowledge and the resources we have.”

He does think this case will be closed.

“We still believe we will solve it, I just wish it could have happened before I retire,” White says.

As he prepares to clean up his desk and turn over his investigations, he remembers the young girl.

“I feel like I know her, but I’ve never met her,” White says.

He searched for his entire career as Alma Police Chief.

Chief White says even on Friday morning, which was his last day, he had an hour-long meeting about Morgan Nick’s case.

He says it will be investigated just as thoroughly when the new chief takes over.