Adrianza, Braves rally for 8-7 win over Phillies in 12th

Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto watches his double off Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ehire Adrianza capped a night full of comebacks for Atlanta with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, helping the Braves stun the Philadelphia Phillies for a chaotic 8-7 victory Saturday.

Atlanta overcame deficits of 3-1 in the ninth and 4-3 in the 11th before rallying from a 7-4 hole in the 12th — all with Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the game after he was hit by a pitch in his left little finger in the seventh. X-rays were negative.

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper didn’t bother to field Adrianza’s bloop single as Braves players poured out of the dugout to begin their on-field celebration.

“We looked like ourselves tonight the way these guys came roaring back,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “They never quit. We’ve been witnessing that the last three or four years and they showed it tonight, the heart of this team.”

The Phillies’ five-game winning streak ended.

William Contreras tied it at 7 with a three-run double off right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (0-1) before scoring on Adrianza’s hit. Contreras’ rip scored designated runner Ozzie Albies along with Austin Riley, who walked, and Dansby Swanson, who singled.

Philadelphia had a three-run lead after Jacob Webb (1-1) threw the ball to the backstop on Harper’s bases loaded grounder in the top of the 12th, which allowed two runs to score. Webb failed to cover the plate after his errant throw, allowing Scott Kingery and Andrew McCutchen to score. J.T. Realmuto added a run-scoring single.

Phillies closer Héctor Neris blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth. After walking Adrianza with two outs, Neris gave up Pablo Sandoval’s fourth pinch-hit homer, the most in the majors, to force extra innings.

It was the second blown save in eight chance for Neris. Manager Joe Girardi said he still has confidence in his closer.

“Hector has done a good job for us,” Girardi said. “He’s pitched well for us, so yeah.”

Jean Segura had three hits, including a homer, for the Phillies.

Segura, who had four hits in Friday night’s 12-2 win in his return from the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, hit a low liner that barely cleared the left-field wall for his first-inning homer off Ian Anderson.

Freddie Freeman ended a career-worst, 0-for-22 drought when he led off the sixth with a home run off Vince Velasquez into the Braves’ bullpen behind the center-field wall.

Velazquez gave up two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Anderson allowed three runs, six hits and three walks in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Girardi said he checked in with Harper before posting his lineup. Harper returned with two hits on Friday night after missing four games with a sore left wrist. Girardi said Harper reported he felt “really good.”

Braves: RHP Chris Martin, on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, was scheduled to throw at Triple-A Gwinnett. Snitker said Martin says “he feels real good.” … RHP Carl Edwards Jr. was designated for assignment after giving up three runs and recording only one out on Friday night. Edwards, who was with the team for only one day, was the second reliever to be designated for assignment in two days, following RHP Nate Jones. INF Sean Kazmar was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett while RHP Victor Arano and RHP Jaseel De La Cruz were recalled.

GOOD NEWS

The Braves say Acuña, whose 10 homers are tied for the major league lead, is day to day with a finger contusion. He was struck by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod.

“He was in good shape when I saw him after the game,” Snitker said. “… I think we dodged the bullet. I think the ball hit the end of the bat and pinched his finger a little. .. Hopefully he’ll be right back in there tomorrow.”

ANOTHER BIG CROWD

Attendance was 39,852 in the Braves’ second home game with 100% capacity allowed. Friday night’s game drew 38,952 fans.

INJURY SCARE FOR McCUTCHEN

Albies hit a one-out triple in the fourth for Atlanta’s first hit. McCutchen tried to make a backhand catch in the left field corner, but the ball hit his left wrist above his glove before he ran into the padded wall in foul territory. McCutchen leaned over in pain, with the ball at his feet, before finally recovering to throw the ball to the infield.

McCutchen remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Huascar Ynoa and Phillies RHP Aaron Nola, each looking for his fourth win, are the scheduled starters when the weekend series concludes on Sunday night.

