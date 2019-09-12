A Taste of Business 2019

Join us for “cuisine” and “commerce” at the 2019 A Taste for Business, hosted by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, September 19th from 5-7:30 p.m. at Verizon Arena (concourse level) in North Little Rock.

Network with local businesses while also sampling great-tasting food and drink from over 30 Chamber member restaurants and caterers.

This annual food, beverage and business showcase has become one of the area’s leading networking events with over 1,000 attendees.

Non-food chamber member businesses and non-profits will also be showcasing their products, services and attractions to attendees.

Attendees will be eligible to register and win tickets to upcoming Verizon Arena concerts and shows.

A “Night Out in Argenta” package will also be raffled off at the event.

An award to the food vendor with the “Best Taste”, voted on by attendees at the event, will be distributed following the event.

A Taste for Business is presented by Tide Dry Cleaners.

Proceeds will support the Chamber’s educational programs as well as fund local scholarships in the community.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Special discounted ticket packages can be purchased for 10 tickets for $175 and 20 tickets for $325.

To order tickets in advance, contact the Chamber at 501-372-5959, e-mail nlrchamber@nlrchamber.org or order online, here!