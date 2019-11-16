7th Annual ComiConway: Biggest one yet, cosplay contests underway

CONWAY, Ark.- ComiConway is expecting around 10,000 people this year.

The 7th annual three-day event kicked-off Friday afternoon.

Vendors were wheeling and dealing everything comics at the library on Tyler Street.

Kids and grown-ups were dressed and ready for cosplay contests, which will be happening through the weekend.

Comic fans at the event all agreed on one thing, when asked why the genre is so appealing- it’s the relatable characters.

ComiConway starts back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Conway Expo and Event Center and again on Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Organizers say that last year, they had around 7,000 people turn out and it’s getting bigger every year.