2021 Nat’l Top 35 / 4* CG Trey Alexander talks Tues unofficial visit to Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Trey Alexander was the first prospect from the 2021 recruiting class to pick up a scholarship offer from Arkansas — on April 16 when new head coach Eric Mussleman had been on the job less than two weeks — and four months later Alexander trekked to Fayetteville for an unofficial visit on Tuesday, marking his first opportunity to meet the Razorbacks’ entire coaching staff.

Alexander (6-5 combo guard, Heritage Hall in Oklahoma, Team Griffin on the Nike EYBL circuit, composite national No. 35 / 4-star prospect) came away impressed with Arkansas’s basketball program.

“It was great,” Alexander said. “I had a great time reuniting with Coach Crutch (Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield).”

Crutchfield was recruiting Alexander when he held the same position at Oklahoma that he now has at Arkansas — a relationship that Alexander has often spoken fondly about — but Alexander also had positive interactions with the entire Hogs coaching staff on Tuesday.

“It was fun and I had some great talks with the coaches, they are very down to earth,” Alexander said. “They have a very beautiful campus and some great coaches.”

Alexander starts his junior year of high school on Wednesday at Heritage Hall, where he averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists per game in 2018-19. He’s long, smooth, and skilled, and his feel and court awareness at both ends of the court stand out. He said Arkansas coaches pointed out what they like about his game and fit in their system.

“They said they like that I can do everything on the court,” Alexander said. “That I can shoot and get to my spots and create. And that I was a winner.”

Alexander touched on a couple of things he learned that stood out to him during his visit.

“They have the second largest on campus (arena) in the nation,” he said. “And Coach Muss’s win percentage.”

In addition to Arkansas, Alexander holds offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, SMU, Tulsa, and others.

Asked if he pans to come back to visit Arkansas — whether for a game weekend during the season or even for an official visit — Alexander responded, “Of course. I have only unofficially visited OU and OSU besides Arkansas. I don’t know what other visits I will take yet.”



Alexander had a productive spring and summer, leading 16U Team Giffin to the Nike E16 Peach Jam championship in mid-July in North Augusta, S.C., a run that included Alexander’s driving buzzer-beater to send the title game into overtime en route to a 75-73 win in double-overtime vs. 16U Team Takeover. Arkansas’s coaching staff was on hand daily to watch Alexander play during the Nike Peach Jam.

Alexander also led 16U Team Griffin to the finals of the Nike EYBL E16 session in Dallas in May. In June, he was recognized as one of the standout performers at the prestigious Nike Elite 100 Camp in St. Louis. In April, he was in Fayetteville for a grassroots event that included a 12-point scoring effort in 16U Team Griffin’s 29-point victory over Arkansas-based 16U Woodz Elite.

Alexander averaged 19 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals for 16U Team Griffin during the 2019 spring/summer grassroots season.

Two of Alexander’s 16U Team Griffin teammates (2021 Jaxson Robinson and 2021 Daimion Collins) also hold Arkansas offers, while two more (2021 KJ Adams and 2021 Bijan Cortes) are drawing interest from the Hogs. Robinson was the first from the group to visit Arkansas as he was in Fayetteville on Friday, Aug. 9.

Alexander is related to former Arkansas track-and-field Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Mike Conley, Sr., as well as his son, NBA star guard Mike Conley, Jr., of the Utah Jazz.



“I’m very close to the Conley family. Mike Conley is my cousin and we go down there like a couple of times each year (to visit),” Alexander said during an April interview.



Linked below is a highlight reel of Trey Alexander from the Nike EYBL session in Dallas in May …