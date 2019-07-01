Ultra Clean

The Boys In Blue carpet and upholstery care technicians really are “The Deep Clean Experts”. They have completed thorough training courses covering carpet and upholstery cleaning services, tile and grout cleaning/sealing and more. In addition, every The Boys In Bluecarpet and upholstery care associate is insured and undergoes a thorough background security check.

Our trained and knowledgeable staff can offer you same-day service in most cases, with your surface drying in two to three hours with no re-soiling! We are certified for your protection and peace of mind. We strive for advanced customer service and are committed to providing our customers with complete satisfaction. Don’t call anyone else! If you are in need of residential or commercial steam cleaning, our dedicated and professional staff will ensure you the best service in the industry. We clean hundreds of homes and do commercial work for over 90 restaurants a month in central Arkansas. With our truck-mounted steam cleaning system and expert stain removal techniques, nobody beats the clean provided by The Boys In Blue.

We use all eco-friendly, nontoxic, hypo-allergenic cleaning products for the safety of you, your home, and your pets. We give your carpets the safest clean in the industry!

Customer Reviews

“These guys were quick, efficient, and professional and the results were amazing! I have a Husky and haven’t hired “professionally cleaners” since before we got her as a puppy. Needless to say, the carpet was a wreck and I didn’t have much hope for it. Boy, was I surprised! I love it so much I’ll ask for Landon and Trenton to come back to clean my couch and my air vents & ducts. Definitely a one-stop shop for all my cleaning needs.” – Michelle T.

“I just wanted to express my appreciation for the great job that “The Boys in Blue” did cleaning my carpet today. They were super nice and my carpet looks wonderful. Thanks James and Landon!” – Tina T.

“We had the Boys in Blue out today to clean our living room furniture. We are so pleased! It looks like it’s brand new again. They were early and customer service was awesome. Thanks so much for bringing our furniture back to life!!!” – Gwen W. .