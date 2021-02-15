Watch: Traffic cameras capture good Samaritans helping driver stuck in snow on busy Interstate ramp

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two good Samaritans helped a driver stuck in snow on the ramp from I-30 to I-630 in downtown Little Rock Monday morning.

The act of kindness was broadcast live during Arkansas Storm Team winter weather coverage using traffic cameras from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

It took about 30 minutes to get the stuck vehicle out of the snow.

The good Samaritans appeared to have used floor mats to help the stuck SUV regain traction.

After multiple attempts, the stuck vehicle was able to drive away and the good Samaritans were then able to regain traction themselves.

