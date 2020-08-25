Traffic Alert: Trailer overturns, spills dirt on US Highway 67/167

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- Jacksonville police say a trailer has overturned and spilled dirt on U.S. Highway 67/167 near Redmond Road.

According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the accident is near Exit 9.

Pulaski Co: Accident reported on SB U.S. Highway 67 near Exit 9. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 25, 2020

