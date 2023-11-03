LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eastbound lanes are now clear after a rollover crash on Interstate 30 Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at exit 132, the University Avenue exit, around 1 p.m.

ARDOT officials said that the crash had blocked all three lanes. Traffic crews gave an update just after 1:35 p.m. that the lanes were clear.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash at this time. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.