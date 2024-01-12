LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An overturned 18-wheeler has blocked the ramp to Interstate 530 southbound in Little Rock Friday morning.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened at exit 138A around 8:39 a.m.

ARDOT officials said that the vehicle is leaking diesel. Traffic cameras show crew members working the scene of the jackknifed 18-wheeler.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.